Man United Transfer Talk: Angel Gomes, Saul Niguez, Timo Werner

Manchester United, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, so let’s do some transfer talk instead. If there’s one thing that can survive a global pandemic, it’s transfer rumors. We start with a story of prodigy/whiz kid/whichever term you want to use Angel Gomes shooting down the narratives that he wants to leave Old Trafford.
The Daily Mirror reports that United have re-opened talks with Gomes, who is out of contract this summer. The 19-year-old midfielder is reportedly looking to stay put, and thus snub interest from Chelsea.
One of the true defining characteristics of United as a football club is their academy and the way they develop kids along the way to become stars. Gomes, apparently, would like to be the next example of this trend.
Moving on to the latest in regards to Saul Niguez, a transfer rumor that has been around forever, it seems. Reportedly, United and Atletico Madrid are way far apart on the transfer fee, and it’s hard to see how the two sides might reach agreement, given the gap.
The Daily Express writes that Niguez is currently in talks with Atleti to re-up and that:
“The playmaker has a massive £131 million release clause but Spanish outlet AS claim Woodward is only willing to offer around £70m for his services.”
Finally, Timo Werner is a man who will be in massive demand this summer, with the RB Leipzig striker supposedly being pursued by some of the richest and largest clubs in Europe.
However, a big boost for United is that one club, their arch-rivals Liverpool, have dropped out of the race to acquire the German international’s signature. People’s Person has more at this link.
Just imagine our midfield in the future with established players of the likes of Gomes, Bellingham and Mejbri