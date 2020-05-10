Manchester United Transfer Talk: Gomes, Bellingham, Rabiot

With the exception of Belarus, South Korea and starting this Saturday, Germany, global football is currently suspended. There is talk of the Premier League making a mid-June return, and with that in mind, a possible resumption of team training in the next week or so.
However, there are still plenty of questions when it comes to Project Restart. Until we get there, we still have plenty of transfer talk to cover, as transfer rumors are one thing can survive anything. So let’s take a spin through the Manchester United transfer rumor mill community in cyberspace.
We start with a transfer domino theory, as United make their last ditch effort to hold on to Angel Gomes, and stop him from leaving this summer on a free.
Chelsea have shown interest in the 19-year-old, with Old Trafford putting forth a fresh £30,000-a-week offer; according to reports in the Daily Mail. The London native is looking for a place where he can get regular first team football, and that’s just not happening with the Red Devils right now.
If United acquire Birmingham City rising star Jude Bellingham could push Gomes further down the pecking order of selection. Bellingham, reportedly priced at about 30 million pounds, has impressed so much at the Championship level that he (along with his parents) earned an invite to the Carrington training complex.
If he comes in, then Gomes will likely head out on a free, claims the Daily Star.
Finally, we return to an oldie-but-goodie transfer saga: Adrien Rabiot. He’s apparently open to a move to Manchester United from Juventus, and that is according to Italian media outlet Corriere di Torino. This isn’t the first time his name has popped up in links with United this spring either.
The midfielder has only been with Juve for a year, having escaped a situation at Paris Saint-Germain where he was buried low on the depth chart. United were after him while he was at PSG.
