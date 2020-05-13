Manchester United Transfer Talk: Gomes, Bellingham, Grealish

With the exception of Belarus, South Korea and starting this Saturday, Germany, global football is currently suspended. The Premier League has been given the all clear by the government to restart after June 1, behind closed doors, and with that in mind, teams are now training awhile adhering to social distancing guidelines.
However, there are still plenty of questions to be answered when it comes to Project Restart, and we’ll learn more this week as meetings are held and votes taken.
Until football returns, we still have plenty of transfer talk to cover, as transfer rumors are something that can survive anything.
So let’s take a spin through the Manchester United rumor mill in cyberspace.
We start with the latest on Angel Gomes, who is out of contract next month. He reportedly turned down a new deal worth £30,000 per week recently, amid pursuit by Chelsea. Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan and FC Barcelona are also thought to be keen, but the Blues remain confident that they’re in pole position to acquire him.
That’s according to the Mirror, who also report Gomes’ acquiring new and higher powered representation. It is thought that Gomes’ exit from the club would be clinched should United acquire Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham, one of their top transfer targets.
Bellingham, along with Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho and Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish, are reportedly the club’s top troika of targets, and Old Trafford remain confident that they can finance the acquisition of the triad this summer window. Birmingham Live has more.
Sancho is a transfer narrative that has certainly been covered, wall-to-wall, already, but here’s the latest on Grealish. Villa seem resigned to the fact that their captain will move on, as they’ve already lined up his replacement.
However, it seems like they are going to have some issues in trying to acquire Grealish’s successor. Here is the City has more.
