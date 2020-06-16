Manchester United Land Three on Golden Boy Award Short List

The 2020 Golden Boy award shortlist was announced today and the Premier League was very well represented on it. Manchester United, as well as Chelsea and Arsenal, all landed three names each on the list, which runs 100 long.

Two more teams, Manchester City and Liverpool, saw a pair of their players named to the list, while the English top flight landed 18 as a whole. Joao Felix won last year’s award which honors the most promising, fastest rising U21 footballer in Europe’s top leagues.

Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund (a past and present United transfer target) are two of the strongest favorites to claim the plaudit this time around.

Sancho came close to winning it last year, but he could miss out again this time around as Haaland is truly the Next Big Thing when it comes to a pure goalscoring perspective. And is often the case with awards such as these, the ability to score often gets priority.

Premier League Footballers Named to 2020 Golden Boy Award Short List (in alphabetical order)

Max Aarons   Norwich City

Tino Anjorin    Chelsea

Angel Gomes   Manchester United

angel gomes

Trae Coyle    Arsenal

Phil Foden    Manchester City

Eric Garcia    Manchester City

James Garner   Manchester United

Morgan Gibbs-White     Wolverhampton Wanderers

Billy Gilmour    Chelsea

Mason Greenwood   Manchester United

Callum Hudson-Odoi    Chelsea

Curtis Jones      Liverpool

Gabriel Martinelli    Arsenal

Michael Obafemi   Southampton

Pedro Neto    Wolves

Bukayo Saka   Arsenal

Oliver Skipp   Tottenham

Sepp van den Berg    Liverpool

