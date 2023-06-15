Glazers Could Grant Sheikh Jassim Exclusivity in Man United Talks

According to the latest plot twist in the MUFC Takeover saga, Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani is in a lot more than just pole position now. The Glazers, owners of Manchester United football club, are in talks to grant total exclusivity in negotiations to the consortium led by Sheikh Jassim.

That is according to Reuters, who add that “Members of the Glazer family, which own minority stakes in Manchester United and control it thanks to a dual-class share structure, would be cashing out as part of the proposed deal.”

The report on Thursday goes on to say that the Glazers favor the Qatari bid over the offer from British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the boss of chemicals conglomerate INEOS. In other words, it sounds like the Qatari group is the only contender left in the running. If so, it is now only a matter of when, not if, they take control of the club, an asset that the Glazers have valued at $6 billion.

The Sheikh Jassim bid is the only one that has ever offered full 100% takeover.

The Ratcliffe led proposal would retain the Glazers, in a minority shareholder capacity. Hence all the supporter, and as we saw this week, also consumer sentiment is on the side of the Qataris.

So much so that even rumors of #QatarInAtManchesterUnited sent the stock price soaring.

Rio Ferdinand: “The #mufc takeover is imminent. We’re hearing the Qatari bid is the one that’s taking over, the one that’s being accepted. Hallelujah man, please let it happen!”pic.twitter.com/qM0dRAk3Za — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) June 15, 2023

The video of club legend/television commentator Rio Ferdinand summarizes it best. His opinions are very widely held. While a deal is not done, nor a formal agreement having even been reached, it does seem like the ultimate result is indeed imminent. FINALLY!

This process began way back in November, so it is long past time we see a conclusion. And if/when we do see Sheik Jassim in at Man United, the club’s supporters, all around the world, will rejoice.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

