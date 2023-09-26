United Fans Fly ‘Glazers Out” Banner Above Buccaneers Game

Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is famous for the giant pirate ship that resides in the grandstand by the north end zone. But the venue is filled with a lot of Glazer family propaganda too, which made it the perfect venue for Manchester United fans to fly a “Glazers Out” banner last night, in the Buccaneers 25-11 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.

The Glazer family, a Florida based dynasty of real estate moguls, owns both United and the Bucs.

Man Utd fans fly a ‘Glazers Out’ banner above the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stadium ?? ? pic.twitter.com/gz4647Xz5J — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 26, 2023

“Glazers out” has been a common cry among malcontent members of the Man United fan base, and their numbers seem to be growing. Not only are their numbers growing, but they’re getting louder too. And the Glazers have done their part in providing more grist for the mill.

The Glazers are reviled by much of the base for a host of reasons, but mostly due to the money that they have extracted from the club, in place of investing in it, during the almost two decades that they have owned the club.

The family announced that they were exploring the idea of selling the club back in November, which led to a bidding war that ultimately went nowhere.

Although nothing is really official, it appears all that speculation and analysis over the bids placed for the club, by the likes of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Sheik Jassim and others, was all for naught. The Glazers are staying, for the time being, and thus the backlash against them is well earned.

One bidder, Thomas Zilliacus, called the whole process a farce. He was probably right, and thus, Glazers Out is something we’re going to be hearing a lot more from angry United supporters going forward.

