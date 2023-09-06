Glazers Not Selling Man United, Club Valuation Plummets

This past weekend, we learned that the very long Manchester United Football Club takeover saga is at its end, and it is not the ending that anybody wanted. The way the market reacted to the news tells you everything you need to know about general sentiment towards the Glazers inevitably staying put.

United’s owners, the Glazer family, and going to take the club off the trading block after exploring their options for 10 months.

In addition to not selling, they have even ruled out the idea of outside investment.

This resulted in the MANU stock price making its largest percentage drop in a single day since it was first listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2012. — amid reports that the Glazer family have shelved plans to sell the club.

Shares closed at $23.64 on Friday, but fell to as low as $18.50 today, the first trading day after the holiday weekend.

Shares closed at $19.35, marking an 18% percent tumble in valuation. The lowest point of the trading day saw shares hit depths of $18.50.

So all that media coverage and analysis, and over-analysis, for nothing! There were two main bidders in the process, INEOS founder Jim Ratcliffe and Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, but the bidding war never resulted in either party reaching the Glazers self-imposed valuation of £6 billion ($7.53B).

And honestly, this is why the MUFC sale process ended up being much ado about nothing. The Glazers put the potential sale price at a level so high that no one would pay it.

So were they even ever actually serious about selling?

Only they know for sure, but man did the Glazers waste everyone’s time; for close to a full year.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

