The Sports Bank

News. Sports. Arts & Entertainment. Politics

News of Glazers Likely Staying Tanks Man United Stock

By 1 Comment

Share

A report emerged on Monday that the Glazers are unlikely to sell their prized asset, Manchester United football club, and this news sent the Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) share price tumbling. The stock closed at over $22 a share on Friday, but it is consistently trading well below $19.50 right now.

It’s currently down 11%, but it has seen depths as low as 13% for portions of the trading period.

Back in November, the Glazer family released a club statement saying that they were considering “all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions.” That led to hopes the Glazers would sell the club, and thus a lot of optimism. Both from the club’s supporters, many of which utterly revile the ownership group, and the stock market.

And as we all know the market is fickle beast that often swings to polarities based on sentiment alone.

Manchester United stock (MANU) had risen almost up to 70% in the five months since the Glazers made their public statement, which was high in corporate gobbledly-gook and business man buzz word salad.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports BankHe’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News NowFollow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Billy Hayes says

    If the Glaziers stay everything they touch should be boycotted by using fan power around the world including empty stadiums. It’s possibly the only way to stop them. Look at the history of captain Boycott and the land wars in Ireland with absentee landlords fleeing the Irish into famine and poverty

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Verified by MonsterInsights