Man United News: Giggs, Rodon, Greenwood, Neville, Januzaj

With the exception of Belarus, South Korea and starting this Saturday, Germany, global football is currently suspended. There is talk of the Premier League making a mid-June return, and with that in mind, a possible resumption of team training in the next week or so.
However, there are still plenty of questions when it comes to Project Restart. Until we get there, we still have plenty of news items to cover, so let’s take a spin through the Manchester United community in cyberspace. For today’s MUFC transfer rumors go here.
This could be the second straight summer in which United acquire a player from Swansea City.
Last summer it was winger Daniel James, this time it could be defender Joe Rodon. He comes highly recommended by Ryan Giggs, a man in the highest pantheon of MUFC lore, and now the manager of Wales.
This according to the Mirror, who report that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is pondering an offer of £20 million. Although that may seem low, the Swans might reportedly take it, as the coronavirus pandemic has hit them hard financially.
And United could be looking for reinforcements in back line, with a high likelihood they’ll be moving on from the likes of Marcos Rojo, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones this summer.
Elsewhere, United club legend Gary Neville is really high on the prospects of young stellar forward Mason Greenwood.
The Sky Pundit strongly believes in the Red Devils emerging star, and says he won’t flop like Adnan Januzaj did.
“I think youth systems and producing your own players in the next two or three years will be the lifeblood of clubs,” the United legend told Sky Sports.
“It’s a really difficult time for players at all levels, in terms of the ones out of contract, but there’s a massive opportunity for young players who have got ability to get driven into the first team.”
“I think Mason Greenwood is an outstanding player, the equal of Rashford at his age, in some ways more composed and a bit more classy, less raw, he looks well above his age group in terms of his composure and his temperament.”
“I think Manchester United have got a real star there. We’ve been wrong before, you talk about Adnan Januzaj, I thought he was going to be world-class, but I think Greenwood is going to be the real thing.”
