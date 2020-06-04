Man United News: Ryan Giggs, Omari Forson, Marcus Rashford

Global football is currently on pause for the most part, but the Premier League will restart again on June 17, with matches to be played behind closed doors. Italy’s Serie A and Spain’s La Liga are drawing closer to restarting soon too.
United will recommence their season with an away fixture at Tottenham Hotspur. Until we have football matches again, we still have plenty of news items to cover and analyze. So let’s take a look at what the Manchester United community is talking about in cyberspace. For today’s MUFC news and notes part 1 go here.
? ???? ?????, @ManUtd legend and our ??? ???? ??? ???? ?#AthleticClub ? pic.twitter.com/ohJJOQXFph
— Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) June 3, 2020
We begin with Ryan Giggs winning Athletic Club’s One Club Man Award for 2020, but check out the video of his acceptance speech above.
He looks like he’s in a hostage video! That has to be the most awkward reading of cue cards that the world has ever seen. Yikes!
Marcus Rashford in lockdown has
Started a charity that raised £20 million and helped feed 2.8 million children.
Launched a Christmas Box campaign with Selfridges to help Manchester's homeless.
Learned sign language to judge a poetry competition in a deaf school.
He's 22.
— Ray Bradshaw (@comedyray) June 4, 2020
Elsewhere, Marcus Rashford continues to show us all why he’s just as great a person off the pitch as he is a player on it. All through this pandemic Rashford has given his time and money to the cause, constantly being a positive presence in the community.
Now he’s helping feed schoolchildren in need during lockdown. More from Yahoo! Lifestyles.
In short, he’s an all-star human being.
Finally, FFDTV Online has named United’s Omari Folson to their list of NEX GEN players. Their description is below, followed by their highlight video
The extremely promising 15 year old was previously at West Ham & Tottenham before joining United last January despite interest from Manchester City & Everton.
He has gone on to make significant progress, already playing at U18, developing a reputation as one of the country’s leading prospects and has also featured in recent reports for looking set to sign pro with United despite heavy interest from Arsenal.
That’s all- bye for now.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind