With the exception of Belarus, global football is currently suspended. There is talk of the Premier League eying a potential mid-June return, and with that in mind, a possible return to team training in the next couole of weeks. Of course, there are just more questions than answers right now with Project Restart. The ducks are not all in a row right now.
The English top flight just doesn’t seem to have the same coherence and direction as the leading leagues in Germany, Spain and Italy right now. In the meantime, we still have transfer talk to do, so with that in mind, let’s take a spin through the Manchester United rumor mill.
We begin with the Red Devils (and Chelsea too) receiving a boost in their pursuit of ACF Fiorentina forward Federico Chiesa, 22.
Club chief Joe Barone says they don’t want him to leave, but at the same time, they won’t force him to stay.
“At the moment, unfortunately, everything is blocked, so we can only see and talk when everything is over,” said Barone to Calciomercato when asked about the player’s future with the club.
“Everyone is free to make their own choices. We don’t force anyone to stay, we want players happy to be in Florence, to grow in Florence and to try to achieve important goals with Fiorentina.”
Elsewhere, Arsenal are reportedly ahead of Manchester United, in the race to acquire Real Madrid teenager Cesar Gelabert.
That’s according to Spanish publication AS, who claim that the pair of Premier League giants are closely monitoring the situation of the 19-year-old attacking midfielder.
And finally, we go back to an oldie but goodie- midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who United were reportedly keen on during his days at Paris Saint-Germain. Now with Juventus, Tuttomercato Web reports that United are once again interested, as they sent scouts to watch him in Champions League play.
