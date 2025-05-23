When Manchester United host Aston Villa on Sunday, it’ll be a matchup of two sides that Marcus Rashford will likely never play for again. While Rashford has been battling injury this month, even if he is fully fit, he’s still ineligible to face his parent club here, as part of the league loan stipulations.

So what happens now that the loan deal at Villa has reached conclusion?

Championship Sunday FYIs

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

Kickoff: Sun. May 25, 4pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

Team News: Man United Aston Villa

Starting XI Predictions: Man United Aston Villa

Result Probability: Man United 21% Draw 22% Villa 57%

Premier League Position, Form Guide: Man United 16th, 39 pts, LDLLL Aston Villa 6th, 66 pts WLWWW

Team News for Both Sides

We’ll cover the future of Rashford, as well as all the other exiting this summer Man United players, once the offseason starts on Monday.

Speaking of transfer talk, according to various reports, Alejandro Garnacho has totally worn out his welcome at Old Trafford now.

It sounds like a mutual parting of ways is inevitable as Garnacho has not exactly hidden his state of malcontent. As this should be his final match in a United shirt, where does he go this summer?

Well, we have the whole silly season to go over that. Fitness wise, there is nothing to talk about with United. At least nothing noteworthy.

That was the only positive of the UEL Final loss- no new injuries were suffered.

Matthijs de Ligt remains a doubt.

Shifting gears to Aston Villa, Jacob Ramsey returns from suspension while Youri Tielemans (leg) faces a late fitness test.

