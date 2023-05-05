Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said today that we’ll likely see the same squad against West Ham United on Sunday that we saw in last night’s devastating loss at Brighton. There could be one change though, as 18-year-old Alejandro Garnacho has an outside chance of getting in the team.

The youngster returned to training last week, having been sidelined since March 19 due to an ankle injury. Any help he can provide here would be much appreciated, as the team is suffering from a lack of clinical finishers right now.

Manchester United at West Ham FYIs

Kickoff: Sun May 7, 7pm, London Stadium

Team News: West Ham Man United

Starting XI Prediction: West Ham Man United

PL Form: West Ham LLLWD Man United LWDWW

PL Standings: West Ham 15th 34 pts Man United 4th 63 pts

Google Result Probability: West Ham 29% Draw 26% Man United 45%

They never really replaced Mason Greenwood, and they need to look into doing that this summer. Antony just hasn’t been the answer.

“I think it will be the same squad (as against Brighton), maybe Garnacho can be involved but we’ll have to see,” Ten Hag said on Friday.

Elsewhere, long term injury absentee Raphael Varane is now actually expected to return before Scott McTominay, so that is an interesting development.

And finally, back up goalkeeper and long term injury absentee Tom Heaton might actually feature before the season ends, contrary to initial assessment. (Or not as there is no cup competition left, other than the FA Cup final, where the No. 1 David de Gea will get the call) He’s resumed light training now.

