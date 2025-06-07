We now know for sure that Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho will be leaving the club this summer transfer window. His departure has been speculated upon for quite some time, as it was initially thought he wouldn’t even travel with the squad for the postseason exhibition tour of the Far East.

And while manager Ruben Amorim wouldn’t admit in press opportunities that Garnacho was leaving, sometimes even stating the direct opposite, the reality is here now.

🚨🇦🇷 Alejandro Garnacho will leave Man United, decision confirmed on player and club side — set to part ways. Understand staying in Premier League serious option with 3 clubs already very keen… after Bayer Leverkusen and Italian clubs calling. 🎥 More: https://t.co/xW4fi7gcBu pic.twitter.com/XCbqQlQupl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2025

Manchester United Transfer Window Analysis

Garnacho joins Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Antony as forwards who need to be sold off this summer, because none of them will play for United ever again.

The club have already completed a deal to bring Matheus Cunha in, from Wolverhampton Wanderers, as reinforcements for the position group.

Meanwhile Bryan Mbeumo could soon join up as well. So where could Garnacho, 20, be headed off to?

Former United manager Erik ten Hag gave the Argentine winger his first senior team appearance, and now he’s succeeded Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen.

So the German club could be an option, while Garnacho has also been linked to Napoli as well.

