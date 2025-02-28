Manchester United did win in midweek but the result came with more messiness. Nothing is ever easy, or even drama free, with this bunch. Alejandro Garnacho stormed out after being subbed off in the win over Ipswich Town yesterday.

Also, Patrick Dorgu, the only major signing that the club made in the January transfer window, drew a red card and now finds himself suspended for the next three matches.

FA Cup 5th Round FYIs

Manchester United vs Fulham FC

Kickoff: Sun. March 2, 4:30pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

Fun Fact: The last time United didn’t get past Fulham in a FA Cup tie was 1908. Their winning streak in this format, against this specific opponent, is nine.

Man United Team News

We’ll start with Garnacho, who was so unhappy that manager Ruben Amorim substituted him, he made a beeline down the touchline and headed straight down the tunnel.

“You’re making a connection with Rashford, right?” Amorim responded when quizzed by a reporter about Garnacho.

“I’m obviously going to talk with Garnacho about that and if you want we’ll talk about that in the next press conference.”

So we’ll see what happens when Amorim converses with Garnacho, and if the boss reveals much about how that conversation actually went. Interesting he brought up Marcus Rashford, as another kind of situation like that is absolutely the last thing the club needs right now!

Moving on to Dorgu, he will now miss the FA Cup clash this weekend, as well as the next two Premier League fixtures, against Arsenal and Leicester City.

Other than the situations with these two players, the United team news outlook remains the same from prior to the Ipswich win.

