Man United Team News vs RC Lens: Garnacho, Diallo, Varane

Both forward Alejandro Garnacho and winger Amad Diallo missed the loss to Borussia Dortmund this past Sunday night due to injury, making them doubts for the home clash against RC Lens.

It’s the first of two exhibition clashes this weekend, the second time this summer that manager Erik ten Hag has had to deal with friendlies on back to back nights.

Manchester United vs RC Lens

Kickoff: Saturday Aug. 5, 12:45 pm BST, Old Trafford, Manchester, England

Man United Team News

The Dutchman might have some tough decisions to make with his lineups, when he considers the current fitness status of several players.

Plus the workload of two games within 24 hours of each other. Squad rotation will be key. In addition to Garnacho and Amad, Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane (although we do think he gets the nod to start against his former club) are doubts here.

Meanwhile Dean Henderson, Tyrell Malacia and Kobbie Mainoo are ruled out.

As this is the home match of the weekend double header, expect Ten Hag to go with the stronger of the two sides here, so that the Old Trafford crowd can see more of the stars in action at the Theatre of Dreams.

