It would be nearly impossible for Manchester United to squander their three goal lead in their UEFA Europa League knockout round tie against Real Betis, but weirder things have happened before.

Heading into the road leg of this tie, with a giant advantage on aggregate, United manager Erik ten Hag should rest a lot of his starters and key players here.

Manchester United at Real Betis FYIs

Kick: Thurs, March 16, 5:45 pm, Benito Villamarín Stadium

Competition: UEFA Europa League Round of 16, Leg 2/2, United leads 4-1 on aggregate

United Starting XI Prediction: go here

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Fun Fact: this is Real Betis’ first home European game against an English club since Nov. 2005

Stat Pack: including this match, five of United’s last seven road European clashes have been in Spain.

Man United Team News

Alejandro Garnacho suffered an ankle injury in the goalless draw with Southampton FC on Sunday, so he is a doubt here. Casemiro is eligible to play in Europe despite his four-game suspension domestically. Given that he’ll have to sit for awhile elsewhere, the Brazilian holding midfielder should play here.

Marcel Sabitzer is supposedly going to be fit enough to feature here, so that should make for a welcome return.

Finally, you have Frenchman forward Anthony Martial, who did not make the matchday squad vs Saints, despite his return to full training. His inclusion, or exclusion here remains a mystery.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories