Man United Transfer Talk: Cody Gakpo, Christian Pulisic

Manchester United are off until the League Cup Round of 16 clash against Burnley on December 21. Although they do have two friendlies, Cadiz on December 7, Real Betis on December 10, prior to that. With that extended time off, it’s time to talk some transfer rumors.

Young American Christian Pulisic has been linked to Manchester United in the past, even a little bit this past summer.

Obviously, it didn’t happen, but now the potential transfer seems more like likely than ever before, with multiple outlets picking up the narrative of Captain America potentially going out on loan to United.

According to ESPN FC, “Pulisic’s versatility across the front line has made him an appealing option to United, whose other attacking options have been hampered by injury or inconsistency this season.”

Yes, there is a hole in the attacking third at United, especially so with Cristiano Ronaldo now being jettisoned.

Pulisic was also linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer, but Chelsea refused to sign off on letting him leave.

The Hershey, Pennsylvania native grew up a Man United fan, and he isn’t getting regular first team football and Stamford Bridge, so this loan deal, if it does indeed happen, could be good for all involved.

Speaking of trying to fill the void in the attacking third and going back to a player who has been linked to the club before, Cody Gakpo is back on the club’s radar.

United pursued the 23-year-old PSV Eindhoven forward this summer, as part of their long, much publicized, arduous striker search that stretched across the window.

The Dutchman has two goals in two World Cup games for the Netherlands. He has 17 goals and 16 assists in 31 games this term between PSV and the Dutch national team.

Here’s what he said in Qatar about all the stories linking him to United.

? “It’s always nice to hear such rumours.” Cody Gakpo is flattered by the stories linking him with a transfer to the Premier League pic.twitter.com/Y3LlMeq9ca — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 27, 2022

Erik ten Hag supposedly wants him, and he wants the club to get him quickly, so keep an eye on this one, again. Things could move quickly.

