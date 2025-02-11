Manchester United Draw Fulham FC in FA Cup 5th Round

Tonight saw the FA Cup holders, Manchester United, learn their next opponent as they continue the quest to defend their title. It’s Fulham FC, a side that they have already beaten twice this term, as they took both of this season’s Premier League fixtures.

Overall, United have fared very well against the Craven Cottagers, so they have to like their draw here.

Taking on Fulham FC presents a good opportunity to progress through to the FA Cup round of 16. This tie is one of three in which both teams currently reside up in the top flight.

Although there could be a fourth if Nottingham Forest gets past Exeter City, to take on Ipswich Town.

The FA Cup fifth round ties will be played on Saturday March 1 and Sunday March 2.

FA Cup Fifth Round Draw in Full

Preston North End v. Burnley

Aston Villa v. Cardiff City

Crystal Palace v. Millwall

Manchester United v. Fulham FC

Newcastle United v. Brighton & Hove Albion

Bournemouth v. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester City v. Plymouth Argyle

Exeter City or Nottingham Forest v. Ipswich Town

Meanwhile, the FA Cup Final will take place on Wembley Stadium on May 18.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

