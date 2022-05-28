Frenkie de Jong Reportedly Top Man United Summer Transfer Target

Manchester United need a major squad overhaul, and that means new manager Erik Ten Hag needs to get a lot his guys in the door. FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong might just fit that bill.
United desperately need a midfielder this summer, and De Jong possesses the kinds of qualities and abilities that would meet their position of need, plus he’s connected to Ten Hag. The two men worked together at Ajax, and during the pair’s time there, the Dutch side achieved some of their highest successes. The 25-year-old Netherlands international is said to be on the radar of Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich too.
That said, United are reportedly the most keen, and you know what that means? Barcelona will look to hike up the price, with some outlets saying they want around £68M, with others placing a potential transfer fee at about £75m. While that might be out of United’s price range, at least a bit, it is thought that the dire financial straits at the Catalan club could see Barca potentially cut their price.
As you might expect, Frenkie De Jong has a concern about not playing in the top tier of European football next season with Reportedly, Ten Hag has said something to the effect of “don’t worry, this will be only a year,” or something to that effect. It’s great to see that kind of confidence from the new United leader.
Additionally, it is widely thought that Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips is the fallback option, should United not be able to sign De Jong.
