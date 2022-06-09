Frenkie De Jong to Manchester United Talks Now Progressing

The European football season is over, and that means the transfer rumor mill is going into overdrive. The Champions League final has been run and done, signifying the end of the footballing calendar in Europe.
Now, it’s time to cast an eye on the player movement market.
Almost every club in the Premier League will be on the lookout for someone. A player that can transform their fortunes, or just keep standards up. From champions in Manchester City to newly promoted Nottingham Forest, they will all be on the lookout for a player that can improve their squad.
And boy o boy, it seems the big clubs are making their moves now.
Frenkie De Jong
Manchester United has long held an interest in Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Ever since the announcement of Erik ten Hag as the new gaffer at the Theater of Dreams, those transfer whispers have turned into roars. And don’t expect them to get any quieter after the latest story published by Spanish publication Marçà.
Marçà, the Spanish publication that can be a reliable source of transfer info, has reported the Red Devils have made a bid for De Jong. And the Mancunian club isn’t playing around.
The reported value of their opening bid for the Dutch midfielder is €80 million. The article says ten Hag has convinced the player he will play a major role for United should he complete a transfer to the club.
The obvious caveat here is the source of the report. Marçà can be very reputable for news regarding Real Madrid transfer news. Their record when reporting on transfers involving the Catalan club can be a little hit and miss.
Despite the hit and miss nature of the report, there can be no doubt with Manchester United has a firm interest in the player. Frenkie de Jong played under Erik ten Hag at Ajax where he and current United outcast Donny van de Beek formed 2/3s of a formidable midfield three.
There’s a belief amongst fans and pundits that the planets are aligning for Donny van de Beek to turn his United career around.
That will be true if Frenkie de Jong makes the move to Old Trafford.
Frenkie played 46 matches for Barcelona this season. According to FBRef, he ranked amongst the world’s best midfielders. In progressive carries (7.08 per 90) and progressive passes received (4.74) this season, he ranks inside the top 5 percentile.
MY TWO CENTS – LIKELIHOOD 75%
I like this transfer. It makes sense. Manchester United needs to improve their midfield this summer. Securing the signature of Frenkie de Jong could double the midfield improvement. Especially if Donny van de Beek’s United career gets a jumpstart from his compatriots’ arrival.
Another thing that makes me pretty confident that this deal will go through is Barcelona’s need to sell to buy. And a sale to Manchester United could net them a hefty sum.
