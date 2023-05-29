Fred Makes Sublime Pass to Help United Win, Clinch 3rd Place

As Fred himself said, “I carry the piano for the artists to play.” That’s exactly what he did here on this absolutely transcendent pass. This was a pass of the year nominee, no doubt, and it came on Championship Sunday.

Fred set up Bruno Fernandes with the game winner, in sublime fashion, take a look.



Fred didn’t even look at Bruno after he made the pass ? pic.twitter.com/vr0kRDCdJP — Luccas (@Iuccqss) May 28, 2023

A lot of United supporters were sweating down the home stretch of the season. United bottled some results while Liverpool won seven in a row, closing the gap on the fourth and final Champions League qualifying slot to four.

But in the end, United finished eight points clear of fifth place Liverpool. That Fred pass and Bruno Fernandes goal is well worth another look, from another angle, so here it is.

Wat a pass from Fred and a fantastic finish by Fernades pic.twitter.com/zaOlmyu4FG — Asaph Kadhabura (@lapolgarishpdri) May 28, 2023

With the win, and the third place finish, United finished three spots higher in the table than last season. In 2022-23 the Red Devils could only manage a dismal sixth place showing.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories