Fred Leaves Manchester United, Joins Fenerbahce

Fred may not have had the most illustrious career at Manchester United, but you have to admit this- he gave his all when called upon. You could safely call his five year stay at United “a flop,” but he still did the best that he could with what he had.

The Brazilian midfielder, acquired from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018 for way more money than United should have paid, is on the move to Turkey.

OFFICIAL: Fenerbahce have signed midfielder Fred from Manchester United for €10m plus €5m add-ons. pic.twitter.com/2UECGP2s5y — Football Transfer News (@Football_tnews) August 13, 2023

Season Opener FYIs

Wolverhampton Wanderers at Manchester United

Kickoff: Monday, Aug 14, 8pm, Old Trafford

MUFC Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Man United 72% Draw 17% Wolves 11%

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Thanks for everything, Manchester United Football Club. Today ends one of the most beautiful stages of my career. I lived the dream of wearing the shirt of one of the biggest clubs in the world. Going through ups and downs, I leave with the conviction that I always gave my best… pic.twitter.com/8q5rkTh1f2 — Fred Rodrigues (@Fred08oficial) August 12, 2023

Fenerbahce could prove to be a perfect fit for Fred, and they have a history with Man United castoffs already, with the likes of Nani and Robin van Persie. With the acquisition of Mason Mount, and Sofyan Amrabat supposedly on the way, the midfield at the Theatre of Dreams is really over-crowded right now.

It may not be just Fred whose leaving, as Donny van de Beek could be headed back to Ajax.

Meanwhile Scott McTominay had been linked with a move to West Ham United, but it remains to be seen if that will actually materialize.

