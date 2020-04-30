Fred Says Bruno Fernandes Will Help Him Score More

Manchester United midfielder Fred was once considered an expensive flop, having had a really tough first season with the club in 2018-19. However, it all reversed course, for the better, as a string of injuries in the midfield gave the Brazilian another opportunity, which he seized.
Tremendous credit is due to his trainer for helping make the transformation possible. Speaking of trends reversing themselves for the better, United are undefeated since they acquired midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP in the January transfer window. It appears that the Portugese was indeed the x-factor that the club was missing.
Fernandes is that facilitator that the Red Devils need to be all that they can be. He makes everyone around him better and provides phenomenal service to the goal scorers. Now maybe he can actually help Fred (just three goals in two seasons) score as well?
“I hope so as it’s always important to score goals,” Fred said to MUTV.
“I’ve been working on it and, with Bruno’s arrival, we’ve got someone who gives us more freedom, given his quality with the ball at his feet.”
“So I hope to attack and score more goals and work hard on my finishing to score more goals in a season.”
“I’m certain that, with Bruno’s arrival, more goals will come.”
It remains to be seen of course where Fred fits in once the midfield is fully healthy. Fernandes and Scott McTominay have starting places, as will Paul Pogba once he’s finally fully fit.
Fred definitely looks to be odd man out, while questions still abound regarding how Fernandes (three goals, four assists in nine games) and Pogba will get on together. They essentially kind of bring the same thing to the table, so it’ll be interesting, once football finally comes back, how manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer formulates his team and tactics with the duo.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
[…] Fred Says Bruno Fernandes Will Help Him Score More The Sports […]