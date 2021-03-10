Manchester United Hire First Football Director and Technical Director

Maybe today’s big front office news will be the answer to the problems that have plagued Manchester United Football Club lately? Hopefully, as long as the club’s first ever Football Director John Murtaugh and inaugural Technical Director Darren Fletcher truly are given a chance to have autonomy over decision making.
If Executive Vice President/CEO Ed Woodward continues to have way more sway than required, well then they’re not really going anywhere. (United Team News vs AC Milan link) (United Starting XI Prediction go here)
"I'm delighted with the announcement of Darren Fletcher and John Murtough," says Ole.
"He went from a young man to a Champions League winner here, and he has a bright eye for football so he can have an impact."#MUFC pic.twitter.com/iiB4GsxxRr
Murtough, who has been with the club since the very short-lived David Moyes era, has been promoted from head of football development. Fletcher, who scored 18 goals in 223 appearances across a dozen years with United, rejoined the club in January as part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s backroom staff.
Now on to the public statements regarding these transactions. (Solskjaer’s is posted above) These are not the full statements, but excerpts from them.
Woodward:
“These are hugely important appointments that reinforce the progress we have been making as a club in recent years in our relentless pursuit of success.
“We have already made great strides forward in the way we run our football operations, and the benefits are visible in the resurgent pipeline of academy talent reaching the first team and through our improved recruitment record.
“John has been integral to our progress in these areas and his deep understanding of development ensures the club’s traditions of bringing young players through from academy to first team will continue.
“This new position is a natural evolution that harnesses his leadership qualities and his years of experience in the game.
“Darren’s stellar achievements as a player and his own journey from academy to Premier League and Champions League winner means he naturally commands respect and understands this vital part of the club’s DNA.
Murtough:
“It’s a privilege to be part of that process, and an honour to lead Manchester United’s football department, working alongside Ole, [women’s team manager] Casey [Stoney] and so many other truly outstanding staff all dedicated to delivering success to this club.”
Fletcher:
“We are moving in the right direction and I am looking forward to continuing to work with Ole and his coaching team, and now with John as the football director, to help bring young players through and further develop the football side of the club. It’s fantastic to see that all the staff here are driving Manchester United forward towards a new era of success.”
