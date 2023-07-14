Five New Potential Destinations for David de Gea

David De Gea became a free agent after the Spaniard failed to agree a new contract with Manchester United. Despite the fact that De Gea had a mixed bag of a season, with a number of notable errors, he remains a high-class goalkeeper who will easily find a new club. Here are 5 career options for the Madrid native.

Inter

The easiest and most logical option is to sign a contract with Inter if the Milan club sells Andre Onana to Manchester United. Thus, the two clubs will make an exchange, but Inter receives not just money for Onana, but also signs De Gea for free.

The Milan club is not going to spend a lot of money on a new goalkeeper, as the club also needs to find funds to sign Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea, as a replacement for Marcelo Brozovic, who is leaving for Saudi Arabia. Therefore, the option of De Gea on a free is interesting. However, his salary could end up being a problem for Inter.

In the new season, you can bet on Champions League matches with the participation of Inter and other European teams at the Mostbet UZ (Uzbekistan bukmekerlik sayti) bookmaker – they give a welcome bonus, and quotes for European football are the most profitable.

Fenerbahce

Fenerbahce has long been interested in De Gea, and needs an experienced goalkeeper if they are to advance in the Champions League next season and challenge Galatasaray for the league title. Fenerbahçe recently sold their top star Ardu Güler to Real Madrid and they have some funds to work with in the transfer market, so De Gea’s salary won’t be a problem for the Turkish giant.

In De Gea, Fenerbahce will get a goalkeeper who, on a good day, is still able to pull the game on his own. That is exactly what the Canaries need in the Champions League.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia is the most popular destination for European stars around the same age of De Gea this summer. De Gea remains a first-rate goalkeeper, so there are several clubs in Saudi Arabia that can meet his financial needs.

For example, Al-Nasr would be interested in De Gea. As Marcelo Brozovic has already joined Cristiano Ronaldo on the team. This club can score goals, but they need reliability in goal. Indeed, last season it was noticeable that the team did not have balance. The goals of Ronaldo and Talisca were often not enough to obtain the result.

MLS

If De Gea is ready to leave Europe, Major League Soccer could become another direction for him. Inter Miami have already acquired Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets. To improve the balance of a team that concedes too much, such a goalkeeper would be a real boost.

There are other clubs who are potentially interested in De Gea in the MLS, but his desire to move across the ocean is critical. The American league is growing, but a move to the MLS would mean that De Gea’s career is winding down. In the Spanish national team, he has not played for a very long time now, and he would disappear from the radar of football fans in Europe.

Atletico Madrid

An unlikely, but very beautiful and nostalgic option – a return to his native club. De Gea spent just two seasons with the Mattress Makers before moving to Manchester United in 2011. Surely, the Spaniard would love to play again for his favorite childhood team.

But there is one problem – the Slovenian Jan Oblak, regarded as the undisputed number one of Atlético, recently extended his contract with the team until 2028. And to have two such strong and expensive goalkeepers in one team would be rather unlikely for Madrid. Interestingly, when Oblak had not yet signed a contract, the option of his transfer to Manchester United was considered. Then De Gea would be useful to Atlético. But now David’s return to his native club looks unlikely.

Related Posts via Categories