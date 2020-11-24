Solskjaer Gives Optimistic Fitness Update on Luke Shaw

During his press conference previewing today’s UEFA Champions League group stage clash against Istanbul Basaksehir, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provided a rosy outlook on the potential return of first choice left back Luke Shaw.

Due to a hamstring injury, United have been without him since they beat Everton 3-1 on the road, right before the international break. According to Solskjaer, the club is hopeful the very injury plagued defender returns after four weeks on the sidelines instead of six.

Manchester United vs Istanbul Basaksehir FYIs

Kickoff: November 24, 8pm GMT, Old Trafford

Team news for both sides: go here

United Starting XI Prediction: go here

Group standings: United 1st, 6 pts, +5 GD  Istanbul 4th, 3 pts, -3 GD

Form Guide (all competitions) United  DWLLWW   Istanbul LWWWLL

The Norwegian also made it clear that no risks will be taken with the recovery and rehabilitation.

“I hope nearer to four weeks, but with hamstrings you can’t risk anything and he’s still not training with us,” said OGS.

“Hopefully, near four but more likely close to six.”

While Shaw has had an up and down career at United, with injuries unfortunately, kind of defining his time here, he’s a very valuable part of this team. When he’s on, he can be stellar, but with so many absences, the club had to sign another left back this summer, and they did so in Alex Telles.

He’s also spent some time on the sidelines, having tested positive for covid-19, but he’s shown that he can hold down the position just fine until Shaw returns.

Hence there is no need to rush Luke Shaw back.

Prediction: United 2, Istanbul 0

If United can’t take all three points here, where they have all the motivation in the world to do so, then check your temperature gauges because the fire is out. And if that proves to be the case, then it really should be Ole Out as well.

