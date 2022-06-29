Man United Very Close to Signing Feyenoord Left Back Tyrell Malacia

Manchester United have appeared asleep at the switch for almost all of the summer transfer window thus far, but it appears that they’ll wake up from their slumber shortly. A breakthrough has been reached on Frenkie de Jong finally, and we have a second young Dutchman to discuss, one who could also see his deal closed very soon.
Let’s talk about Feyenoord defender Tyrell Malacia. The 22-year-old left back, who could push Luke Shaw this season for a starting gig, had a goal and five assists in 50 appearances last season.
Manchester United have an agreement in principle with Feyenoord over the signing of left-back Tyrell Malacia and are optimistic about completing the deal ? pic.twitter.com/iIWMsehVo5
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 29, 2022
Malacia, who would reportedly cost just under $20 million (you can see the conversion to Euros in the tweet below), also has five appearances for the Netherlands National Team to his credit. While left back isn’t the biggest position of need (right back is more of a problem, and center back is absolute disaster right now), hey, at this point, a signing is a signing.
Tyrell Malacia agents and Manchester United are in direct contact today in order to discuss agreement on personal terms. Feelings are positive on Man Utd side to get the deal done soon. ? #MUFC
Feyenoord would receive €15m plus €2m in add-ons, more than OL proposal.
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 29, 2022
At least within the context of how this summer transfer window has gone thus far at Old Trafford. We need to finally see the first signing of the Erik ten Hag era. If it’s Tyrell Malacia, well, then hey, “here we go!”
