Man United News: Alvaro Fernandez, David de Gea, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

It’s a busy stretch for Manchester United right now. Coming off a draw that felt like a loss against Southampton FC on Monday night, they’ll play again at Crystal Palace later tonight. Then it’s yet another very quick turnaround for the Sunday FA Cup semifinal clash against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium.
However, we start with what is technically the club’s first transfer addition of the summer. He’s not expected to contribute immediately, as he’s just a teenager, and he arrives on a free, so it’s not blockbuster news. But hey it’s a signing.
Alvaro Fernandez Carreras, 17, is a promising left back that Real Madrid hoped to hold on to, according to AS.
But now, multiple outlets are reporting that he’s on his way to joining up with the United youth ranks. Honestly, they could use a new left back, this very second, as both Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams are doubts for the match tonight, having sustained injuries in the draw with Saints.
Elsewhere, about that cup clash with Chelsea on Sunday, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is very miffed about his opposition being granted extra time to prep for it.
“There is a concern, obviously, that they will have had 48 hours’ more rest and recovery than us,” Solskjaer said at his virtual news conference yesterday.
“It’s not fair. We spoke about a fair scheduling going into this restart and of course it isn’t. But I have to think about Thursday [against Crystal Palace], winning that one, focusing on that one, and then pick up the pieces after that.”
It’s not really fair, no, but just about every manager has hit out at the schedule making at one point or another.
“We’ve not really played every three days but we definitely will now,” said Solskjaer. The next two weeks will be hectic but then again we’re fit, very fit — our lads have not felt as fit as this for years, I’m sure.
“It was a big thing towards the end of last season that we felt our team wasn’t fit enough, we got a few injuries, this season we’ve not had that kind of a problem.”
United are undefeated in their seven matches since the restart and their last 18 overall. It feels like it’s more a question of when than if when it comes to the club being at the top of the table again/winning silverware. Goalkeeper David de Gea says that time is coming soon.
“We are Manchester but it’s been too long without competing for important things and I think from now on, starting next season, we have to compete for those big titles,” De Gea told DAZN Espana.
“In the end, he [Ferguson] did so much, it was all so good, so many league titles, so much success, tha?t obviously the transition had to be difficult,” De Gea added.
“I know what it is like to win a Premier League with this club. I know what it means to win something big. I want people to know again what this club is and I want to help with that. And I hope I can stay many years here.”
Manchester United at Crystal Palace FC FYIs
Kickoff: Thurs July 16, 8:15 pm, Selhurst Park
United starting XI Prediction: go to this link
Team news for both sides: go to this link
Odds: Crystal Palace win 17/2 Draw 15/4 Man United win 4/11
Prediction: United 2, Crystal Palace 2
With United undefeated in their last 18, across all competitions, and Crystal Palace having been outscored 2-13 in their last five, you’d have to be rather unorthodox to go against the visitors in this one.
