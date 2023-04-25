At this rate, Manchester United will be limping to the finish line. We don’t mean that in terms of their results, mind you, but in terms of their squad fitness situation. The injuries, some of which are of the season-ending variety, are really piling up now.

It’s one part attrition, from having this insane fixture pile-up, due to the amoral money grab of having a mid-season World Cup in Qatar. It’s also one part the price of success, as United stayed alive in all four competitions deep into the season. All those minutes played piled up, and injuries became inevitable.

Midfield magnifico Bruno Fernandes is the latest, as he picked up an unspecified knock in extra time on Sunday, during the marathon 120 minute FA Cup semifinal win over Brighton that required penalties in order to reach conclusion. While a “knock” doesn’t sound so bad, it should be noted that Fernandes was snapped with crutches and wearing a protective boot at his home.

Manager Erik ten Hag should provide an update, and maybe a timeline, tomorrow.

Meanwhile fresh reports indicate that French center back Raphael Varane should be fit for the FA Cup final in June, and most likely return to action even before that, probable to feature in May league fixtures.

Additionally, Scott McTominay is a doubt here after he missed out on the FA Cup win due to an unspecified knock. Those seem to be going around right now.

And finally, you will recall that Donny van de Beek (knee), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), Tom Heaton (ankle), Phil Jones (knee, wait, he is still on the team? really?) and Lisandro Martinez (foot) are all out for the long haul. Most of this group has been effectively ruled out for what remains of the season.

