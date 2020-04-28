Man United News: Fernandes, Solskjaer, McTominay, Pogba

Manchester United, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, but there are still plenty of news items, related to the club, circulating on the internet today. There is a plan for the Premier League to potentially return to action in mid June, and play matches behind closed doors.
The first phases of so-called “Project Restart” are underway, but there are of course, lots of obstacles to be overcome, and a whole lot could change between now at the time targeted for starting up again. In the meantime, please check out our all United transfer rumor starting XI and our optimal United XI with top transfer targets acquired and key players retained.
For today’s United transfer rumor round-up go here. Today’s edition of news and notes focuses on the midfield, and the coaching staff that guides the midfielders.
United assistant coach Michael Carrick has said that he has the perfect midfield selection right now, with a fit again Scott McTominay, a back to fitness Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes.
“It’s something that we haven’t had for an awful long time this season,” Carrick told United’s podcast (transcript London Evening Standard). “We’ve had injuries and you want the competition.”
“The beauty of it is the variety and the different options the boys give you. They’ve all got their strengths, but they can play together, there are combinations in there that can play in twos and threes together, but they all bring something different, which is the perfect blend and balance. I’m looking forward to seeing it.”
Questions obviously abound whether or not Fernandes and Pogba can actually fit and coalesce together, but a couple of United players, Odion Ighalo and Harry Maguire, have publicly said there’s nothing to worry about on that front. In fact, both think the idea of a Fernandes-Pogba partnership would take United up to the next level.
I guess we’ll just have to see when the games restart. Finally, the Daily Star has a story about how manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is fulfilling his promise to MUFC Executive Ed Woodward. He’s put the blueprint out there, for the club to see, and Fernandes is the focal point/fulcrum of it all.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind