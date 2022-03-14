Manchester United Interim Manager Ralf Rangnick has previously admitted that his club, this season, is just playing for a top four finish in the Premier League. The German conceded, earlier this term that trying to win the UEFA Champions League will be a huge longshot, at best.
The good news for United is that their visit to Atletico Madrid, for the road leg of their UCL round of 16 tie, resulted in a 1-1 draw, meaning that they are in great shape now for the home leg, and thus an opportune chance to advance to the round of eight.
Manchester United at Atletico Madrid UCL Rd of 16 Leg 2/2 FYIs
Kick: Tue Mar. 15, 8pm, Old Trafford, Tie knotted up 1-1
Starting XI Predictions for both sides: go here
TV: BT Sport (UK) CBS, Paramount (USA)
Series History: United wins 1, Draws 2, Atletico wins 0
Google Result Probability: United win 49%, Draw 29%, Atletico win 27%
Team News for Both Sides
Portugese magnifico Bruno Fernandes was unavailable for the high scoring win over Tottenham Hotspur due to an unspecified illness while left back Luke Shaw missed the match due to a positive COVID-19 test.
Both players are expected be available here while Scott McTominay (calf issue) could also make a return.
Switching over to Atletico, Yannick Carrasco remains suspended while Matheus Cunha, Daniel Wass, Sime Vrsaljko and Thomas Lemar are all out due to injury.
All in all, it looks pretty good for United to have a chance to move on to the UCL quarterfinals.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind