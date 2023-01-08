The 2022-23 slate keeps rolling along with more matches continuing to come thick and fast. Fresh off a 3-1 win over Everton in the FA Cup 3rd round, Manchester United now shift gears back to the other domestic cup competition, the League Cup, for a quarterfinal clash against Charlton Athletic.

While United are in fine form right now, they do have some fitness concerns to speak of, so let’s cover those right now.

Manchester United vs Charlton Athletic (EFL Cup Quarterfinal) FYIs

Kickoff: Tue Jan 10, 8pm, Old Trafford

United Starting XI Prediction: go here

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Odds: United -750 Draw +850 Charlton Athletic +2000

Team News for Both Sides

Midfield maestro Bruno Fernandes is suspended for this one, after having picked up his second yellow card of the tournament in the round-of-16 win over Burnley.

Sticking with the midfield, sparingly used Dutchman Donny van de Beek is expected to miss out here, having suffered a brutal-looking knee injury in the win over Bournemouth. That’s a bummer, because this is the kind of match that would be perfect for him to feature in.

The specific timeline for his return is not evident at this point, with United manager Erik ten Hag stating that the club are still assessing the extent of the damage. Elsewhere Jadon Sancho has returned to the club, after more than a couple months away, and he’s training individually.

“We have some hurdles to take but I think he is [going] in a good direction,” Ten Hag said of Sancho, prior to the Everton win.

“I can’t force this process so I will be really happy in the moment he is returning in the squad for team training – that will be the next step.”

Also, this clash could provide a first opportunity to see new January transfer window signing Jack Butland in goal, perhaps.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories