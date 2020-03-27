Bruno Fernandes Wants to Win Trophies at MUFC Like Ronaldo, Nani Did

Bruno Fernandes is already a legend within the Manchester United community, and his future with the club looks extremely bright. The reigning club and Premier League player of the month, he’s been a difference maker, according to Gary Neville, with the club legend describing the player’s uniqueness and originality that he brings to the squad.
Fernandes has certainly become that “x factor” manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer envisioned he could be, and part of that is due to who is idol is, one of the most legendary players in United history, his fellow Portugese countryman Cristiano Ronaldo.
CR7, whom Fernandes had the opportunity to meet, inspired him to join the club.
Ronaldo, along with another Portugese former United player, Nani, is inspiring Fernandes to win a lot of silverware with the club.
“Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani won big trophies here and that makes me want to achieve that,” Fernandes told Canal 11.
“Nani, with whom I had the opportunity to train at Sporting, has always spoken well to me about Manchester United.
“And the fact that Cristiano has given a lot of good references to whoever spoke to him during my transfer makes me proud, for a player like him to recognise my worth.”
Nani scored 25 goals in 147 appearances during his career at United, which spanned from 2007-2015, a period which saw five Premier League titles.
Ronaldo scored 84 times in 196 appearances during his time at Old Trafford, from 2003-2009. In his final season, he became the first Premier League player to be named the FIFA World Player of the Year.
Fernandes, who arrived in January on a transfer fee of €55 million (£47m/$60m) has absolutely been worth every penny; and then some.
