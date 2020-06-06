Man United News: Fernandes, Pogba, Solskjaer, Ronaldo

Manchester United will recommence their season with an away fixture at Tottenham Hotspur on Friday night of June 19. It won’t be long now, but until we have football matches again, we still have plenty of news items to cover and analyze.
So let’s take a look at what the Manchester United community is talking about in cyberspace on this Saturday. For today’s MUFC transfer rumors go here.
The match on the 21st will mark the first time that we see Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes playing together.
United is undefeated since Fernandes’ Red Devils debut on Feb. 1 and he leads the team in most of the major statistiscal categories. Can Pogba and Fernandes coalesce? They kind of bring the same thing to the table, so how will they get on and find complementary, instead of competing roles?
Today, United fans are buzzing about the two men going head to head, in opposing kits, during an intra-squad scrimmage behind closed doors at Old Trafford. The Daily Mail has more at this link.
Elsewhere, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer maintains that his side will be ready for the restarted season opener at Spurs.
“We’ve been looking forward to these games for ages really,” Solskjaer said tol United’s website yesterday. “The first game is two weeks from today so we need to step up the training and get an edge to our game again.”
“Everyone knows that we’ll have to be at our best, have to be focused [against Tottenham]. We know it’s a big game for everyone.”
“We had Chelsea when we started the league this season so I’m confident that our players can go into the Tottenham game with that mentality of going there to play a very good game of football.”
Finally, Cristiano Ronaldo, who was voted by MUFC supporters the club’s greatest player of the Premier League era, has now become the world’s first billionaire footballer.
That’s according to Forbes, who report that CR7 is just the third athlete to reach this status while still active in his sport, after Tiger Woods and Floyd Mayweather.
Ronaldo is the first to do so while playing a team sport.
And that’s all for today; bye for now.
