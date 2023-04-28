Man United Team News vs Aston Villa: Fernandes, McTominay

Manchester United let two points slip through their fingers last night, in a draw with Tottenham Hotspur that was indeed, a tale of two halves. United went to the break up 2-0, and it ended up all square at 2-2.

That was a major opportunity missed, as United still haven’t secured top four yet. They’re in a great position to procure UEFA Champions League qualification, but it is not a done deal yet.

Manchester United at Aston Villa FYIs

Kickoff: Sun April 30, 2pm Old Trafford

United Starting XI Prediction: go here

Premier League Position: Man United 4th, 60 pts, Aston Villa 6th, 54 pts

Premier League Form Guide: Man United DWWWL Aston Villa WDWWW

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Team News for Both Sides

Let’s start with United, where two midfielders Scott McTominay (unspecified knock) and Bruno Fernandes (ankle injury) are doubts for this one. So it will be interesting to see how manager Erik ten Hag lines it up in the middle of the park.

Meanwhile Raphael Varane (ankle) is out until the middle of next month. Tom Heaton (ankle), Phil Jones (knee), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), Lisandro Martinez (ankle) and Donny van de Beek (knee) are all done for the season.

Mason Greenwood remains indefinitely suspended.

Flipping over to the Villans, they will be sans the following five: Philippe Coutinho (thigh), Jed Steer (calf), Leon Bailey (thigh), Boubacar Kamara (foot), Matty Cash (calf).

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

