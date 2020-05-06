Man United News: Bruno Fernandes, Victor Lindelof, Sergio Romero

With the exception of Belarus, global football is currently suspended. There is talk of the Premier League eying a potential mid-June return, and with that in mind, a possible return to team training in the next couole of weeks. Of course, there are just more questions than answers right now with Project Restart. The ducks are not all in a row right now.
The English top flight just doesn’t seem to have the same coherence and direction as the leading leagues in Germany, Spain and Italy right now. In the meantime, we still have plenty of news items to cover, so with that in mind, let’s take a spin through the Manchester United community cyberspace.
United have reportedly called all their foreign players, who went home to their respective native countries for quarantine, back as they anticipate gathering for training soon. The list includes midfielders Bruno Fernandes and Fred, central defender Victor Lindelof and back-up goalkeeper Sergio Romero.
Today, we have news items related to everyone on that list except Fred. We start with Lindelof who announced a couple days ago that he, along with his wife joined UNICEF; the United Nations Children’s Fund. It’s the UN agency responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide.
And during a pandemic, more children are in need than ever, and their needs are ever more serious.
Lindelof made the announcement on social media accounts, and the Daily Mail has more at this link.
Moving on to Romero, he spoke to the club’s website about the unity within his position group. The goalkeepers, via the WhatsApp platform (which is owned by Facebook), have kept in touch with one another regularly during the quarantine. It’s the classic staying together emotionally while remaining physically apart motif that we all keep hearing about.
“We have a group which features all of us players at United,” Romero said.
“People are always writing and sending messages, asking how everyone is. This is all between ourselves, the players. Then, in addition, we have a group for the goalkeeping department at the club, which features every single goalkeeper, including Joel Pereira and also Deano.
We’re all part of that group and we chat to one another and send messages. I also have one with David [De Gea]. He writes to me or I write to him to see how we’re both doing, because if this is soon over, we have to be in good shape for when we’re back at the club.”
And finally, United are still undefeated when midfielder Bruno Fernandes is in the line-up. It’s a small sample size sure, since he moved over from Sporting CP in the January transfer window, but he’s been that missing x-factor that they’ve needed.
It’s just too bad they didn’t acquire him earlier in the window.
Fernandes explained what inspires him to play at United and be all that he can be. Sport Review has more.
