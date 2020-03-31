Rio Ferdinand Encourages United to Sign Jadon Sancho, Harry Kane

Manchester United club legend Rio Ferdinand has encouraged his former team to go out and splash the cash this summer transfer window. Ferdinand, who has certainly not been shy in expressing his opinions publicly since retirement, has become even more outspoken during these times of quarantine.
Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has also become more candid than usual during these times of isolation as his opinion about what should be done about the Premier League season has created controversy. Also raising eyebrows was Kane’s comments about his future at White Hart Lane.
Typically, the Tottenham talisman only gives the yearbook answer in regards to his future, but this time he left the door open to his potential departure.
“We’ve seen the news [about Kane’s future],” Ferdinand said while on an Instagram Live chat.
“When he’s been pressed in the past about his loyalty to Spurs, he’s always been a bit coy.”
“But this isolation, I don’t know what it’s done to him but he’s dropped a couple of bombs. If you’ve got aspirations to be successful, and you can go out there and court big clubs and go to successful places where you can win things, you’ve got to be searching for that.
“He can’t be sitting there and be totally happy at Spurs. Yes he’ll have made loads of money but he’ll do that anywhere but he won’t have nothing to remember in terms of great day picking up a trophy here and there.”
Ferdinand went on to say that Kane would be a perfect fit at United, but that the English striker would also fit in well and Real Madrid and Juventus.
“Do you think he’ll be satisfied? I’ll tell you now: no. He won’t be, he’ll be devastated. Man Utd will be in for him because he’s perfect for United,” Ferdinand continued.
“Juventus would be in, Real [Madrid] have been buying young top potential, but do they want an experienced one to help? I reckon they’d be on the scene.”
Kane has been linked in transfer rumors to United in the past, but obviously nothing substantial ever came remotely close to happening on that front.
Rio Ferdinand wants to see Old Trafford spend over £230 million this summer in order to get Kane, and also Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho this summer.
We covered the latest on Sancho and what he might cost in our most recent post.
“I want Jadon to go to a team where he will play, improve and get trophies. He’s been linked with United, Chelsea, PSG but I think United is the place for him to go because I’m biased,” he said on the same chat (transcript Daily Mail)
“(Marcus) Rashford, (Anthony) Martial, Kane, Sancho, that would intimate a lot of centre-halves before a whistle is blown. Definitely.”
Rio also said Sancho can inherit the legendary No. 7 shirt that some of the most iconic players in a really iconic club have worn before him.
“Of course, he has to. If he wears the seven (shirt) he has to be there for the next ten years. That’s what that shirt deserves and demands,” the former Red Devils defender continued.
“He’s flying and one of the best young kids in the world at the moment. He’s a player with huge potential and will go for over £100 million.”
“You are buying someone for 10 years at your club, it’s massive money but I’d take him and risk it.”
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this linkPowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind