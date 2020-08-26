Man United News: Ferdinand, Lindelof, Maguire, Smalling

Manchester United are off until mid-Sept, when the Premier League returns to action. They also seem to be taking the summer transfer window off for some reason, as they have gotten absolutely nothing done so far.
That all said, there is still plenty of news to cover, so let’s dive right in. For today’s MUFC transfer rumors round-up go here.
Manager Frank Lampard wants to get Lionel Messi at Chelsea, according to Manchester United club legend and football talking head Rio Ferdinand.
The 33-year-old Argentine superstar is demanding a free transfer away from Barcelona, as he does not want to play for new manager Ronaldo Koeman, and is unhappy with the current direction of the club overall. It’s early, but Manchester City and Inter Milan are considered the favorites to sign him, if he’s successful in forcing through a move.
As you most likely have heard, Harry Maguire was found guilty yesterday of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and repeated attempts of bribery in Greece. He will reportedly appeal the decision. Being named to the England national team before the verdict was rendered, he has since been dropped from the squad.
Regarding his captaincy at United, the 27-year-old central defender will reportedly retain it, as the club are standing by him in support.
Turning to another United centre back, Chris Smalling has seen his loan spell at AS Roma come to an end, which means he’s now returned to United, but what does his future hold? It’s time for another update in a transfer saga that continues to drag on.
However, Roma are reportedly making a move now. Corriere dello Sport claims that Guido Fienga, Roma’s CEO, “will offer through his agents €17m for the English defender’s transfer.”
The vegan central defender performed very well during his stint in the eternal city, and he seems to be a good fit. They definitely want him, so maybe something will get done.
And finishing off with some feel good news (and sticking with the centreback theme), Victor Lindelof chased down and subdued a potential thief in his home town of Vasteras, Sweden. Lindelof, on foot, ran down a bicyclist who stole a bag from a woman in her 90s.
Here’s more on this story via Euronews.
