Man United News: Fellaini, Rashford, Sanchez, Sancho

The coronavirus pandemic has brought all of world football down for the foreseeable future. The Premier League announced suspension of play until April 30, and at that point they will re-evaluate again. That said, there is still plenty of interesting Manchester United related news and notes to go over.
Let’s take a look at some of the news items trending in cyberspace right now during these very strange days and extremely uncertain times. (For today’s MUFC transfer rumors go here) We start with former United midfielder Marouane Fellaini, who has unfortunately tested positive for coronavirus.
He will be quarantined, according to Sky Sports, but the good news is he’s asymptomatic and did not have a fever.
Dear friends, I have been tested for coronavirus and my test result is positive. Thanks to the fans, medical staff and the club for their care and attention. I will follow the treatment and hope to return to the game as soon as possible. Please everyone stay safe.?????? pic.twitter.com/xTczNLoz1w
— Marouane Fellaini (@Fellaini) March 22, 2020
The big Belgian, currently with Shandong Luneng, is the first Chinese Super League player to test positive for COVID19.
Elsewhere, United’s leading scorer, Marcus Rashford, is on social media actively trying to recruit the club’s leading transfer target for the summer, Jadon Sancho.
Rashford, a native Mancunian, is working with Fare Share UK to help battle hunger in Manchester. The philanthropic organization is focused on helping at risk families in need.
“I’ll donate another 50 if you have a little word with Jadon,” one United fan replied to Rashford on Twitter.
Rashford accepted the challenge and replied: “Oi, Jadon Sancho. There’s my little word.”
Finally, what is to become of Alexis Sanchez, arguably the worst signing in United history? Currently on loan with Inter Milan, in a deal that basically said “please go away, we’ll even pay you not to play for us,” the 31-year-old isn’t panning out in Serie A either.
United are willing to give him another shot though reports the Manchester Evening News. They won’t have a choice it appears, as Inter won’t take him on as a permanent player.
