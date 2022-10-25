Erik Ten Hag has, for the most part, gone with some strong lineups during Manchester United’s UEFA Europa League campaign, thus far, this season. Looking ahead to Thursday, when the Red Devils welcome FC Sheriff to the Theatre of Dreams, the manager should definitely go with a first-choice XI.

United need to wrap up qualification for the UEL knockout round as soon as possible. Therefore, the Dutchman should go with as strong a team as possible, and here is what we think that might look like.

Manchester United FC Sheriff FYIs

Kickoff: Thurs Oct 27, 8pm, Old Trafford

Competition: UEFA Europa League Group Stages Group E Matchday 5 of 6

United Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple

UEL Group Standing: United 2nd, 9 pts FC Sherrif 3rd, 3pts

UEL Form: United WWWL FC Sheriff LLLW

Tyrell Malacia over Luke Shaw and Casemiro over Fred. But both of those can be debatable. Scott McTominay doesn’t need to see a first team assignment for a game on meaningful consequence.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs FC Sheriff (Europa League)

De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Malacia; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford

Prediction: United 4, FC Sheriff 0

Look for the English giants to assert their dominance here via the massive advantage they have in talent disparity.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories