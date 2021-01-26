Manchester United Fall Out of Top Three in Richest Clubs List

For the first time in eight years, Manchester United have fallen out of the top three in the richest clubs in the world list. Deloitte have released their “Money League” list for the 2019-20 season, and it saw United slip one spot to fourth overall, as their revenue dipped by almost 20% when compared to last year.
Additionally, their arch-rivals Liverpool moved up the charts and closer to them. United, with $697 million in revenue, are one spot ahead of Liverpool, with netted $671 million. It’s the first time in close to decades that the Merseyside club has been in the top five.
Deloitte's Footy Money League 19/20
1. Barcelona: £627.1m
2. Real Madrid: £627m
3. Bayern Munich: £556.1m
4. Manchester United : £509m
5. Liverpool: £489.9m
6. Manchester City: £481.6m
7. Paris Saint-Germain: £474.1m
8. Chelsea: £411.9m
9. Tottenham: £390.9m
11. Arsenal: £340.3m
This year’s edition of the Deloitte Football Money League takes on a different layer of meaning though as it is released during the worst of a once-in-a-century plague. The COVID-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc on the world economy, and even the biggest football clubs on the planet aren’t immune to its effects.
While no one is going to feel sorry for these giant money making machines, nor should they, these franchises are taking big financial hits just like the rest of us. In fact, of the top 20 on this list, only one, Zenit St. Petersburg, saw it’s revenue increase from the previous season.
That means the other 19 saw a revenue decrease compared to 2018-19. Ouch. FC Barcelona and Real Madrid held on to the top two spots, but they still saw a 15% and 6% drop respectively.
Bayern Munich, who replaced United as #3, moved up despite doing 4% than last year. Other Premier League representation in the top ten can be found with Manchester City at #6, Chelsea #8 and Tottenham at #9. Arsenal just missed, at #11.
Also, Everton moved up two spots from #19 to #17. As for United, missing out on the Champions League brought their revenue down, in addition to the hit they took from COVID.
United’s £119.1m fall in total income in 19/20, to £509m – a consequence of missing out on the Champions League last season & due to Covid19. United fallen below 3rd position in Deloitte money league list first time since 2013 #ManUtd #MUFC
So get on it CEO Ed Woodward! Make a comeback!
But seriously though, the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t just hurt teams at the gate. Not being able to host fans is more than just missed out revenue from ticket sales. You also have the concession, parking and merchandise revenue streams that accompany the matchday attendance experience.
