Manchester United will look to do the cup competition domestic double on Saturday, when they take on Manchester City in the FA Cup Final.

This will be their 21st FA Cup final, all-time, tying Arsenal for the most total appearances. United have won 12 and lost eight, with that number of defeats tying Chelsea and Arsenal for the most all-time defeats in the tournament’s culmination game.

Kickoff: Sat. June 3, Wembley Stadium, London, UK

Team News: United City

Starting XI Predictions: United City

Fun Fact: this is the first ever Manchester derby FA Cup Final

Recent series history: United have won five of the last six meetings between these two rivals in the FA Cup competition

United beat Newcastle back on February 26 to claim the Carabao Cup. This cup final will prove to be ultimately more challenging though, as they’re taking on a juggernaut in City, at a time when they’re striving to achieve the holy grail that is a treble.

Manager Erik ten Hag will need to put his best foot forward here to try and stop that. This is what we think that might be.

Man United Starting XI Prediction vs Man City (FA Cup Final)

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred, Eriksen; Sancho, Bruno, Rashford

