Man United Draw Fulham in FA Cup Quarterfinals

We now know all the quarter-final ties for the 2022-23 FA Cup. Manchester United will take on Fulham FC, a team they beat in their final game prior to the World Cup break, 2-1, in the league.

Manchester City, the only other big six team left in the field, takes on Burnley FC. Only half of the remaining eight team field consists of sides that are currently in the top flight.

FA Cup Quarter-final Draw in Full

Man City vs Burnley

Man United vs Fulham

Brighton vs Grimsby

Sheffield United vs Blackburn

All matches will be staged on Sat March 18.

United-Fulham is the only all-Premier League tie here. After the four Premier League clubs (Brighton is the fourth), you have three sides from the Championship in Sheffield United, Blackburn Rovers and Burnley FC. Grimsby Town hails from League Two, which is the fourth tier of the FA pyramid.

And that is what makes the FA Cup so much fun! You just never know what’s going to happen. Although clearly the Manchester clubs are the co-favorites right now.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

