Manchester United vs Liverpool Headlines FA Cup 4th Round Draws

Manchester United and Liverpool, two English giants and bitter arch-rivals, will meet in six days time for a Premier League fixture that will determine the top of the table. Then they’ll meet again about a week later in the FA Cup 4th round.
The fourth and fifth round draws for the world’s oldest domestic cup competition came out a few hours ago, and no doubt United vs. Liverpool is the headliner. Here below is the entire list- and note that the proverbial big six of the Premier League were drawn as to avoid each other in the fifth round.
FA Cup 4th Round Draws
Jan. 23 and 24
Cheltenham Town vs. Manchester City
AFC Bournemouth vs. Crawley Town
Swansea City vs. Nottingham Forest
Manchester United vs. Liverpool
Southampton/Shrewsbury Town vs. Arsenal
Barnsley vs. Norwich City
Chorley vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Millwall vs. Bristol City
Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Blackpool
Wycombe Wanderers vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Fulham vs. Burnley
Sheffield United vs. Plymouth Argyle
Chelsea vs. Luton Town
Stockport/West Ham United vs. Doncaster Rovers
Brentford vs. Leicester City
Everton vs. Sheffield Wednesday
FA Cup 5th Round Ties
Commence the week of Feb. 8
Fulham/Burnley vs. Bournemouth/Crawley Town
Man United/Liverpool vs. Stockport/West Ham/Doncaster
Sheff United/Plymouth vs. Millwall/Bristol City
Chorley/Wolves vs. Saints/Arsenal/Shrewsbury
Barnsley/Norwich vs. Chelsea/Luton Town
Everton/Sheff Wed. vs. Wycombe/Tottenham
Swansea/Forest vs. Cheltenham Town or Manchester City
Brentford/Leicester City vs. Brighton/Blackpool
