Can Manchester United finally end their trophy drought this season? The FA Cup could present a great opportunity for doing so, and it all begins for the Red Devils on Friday when they host Everton in the third round.

If United, do win this match, it might also ratchet up the heat on Toffees boss Frank Lampard, whose position is reportedly getting tenuous. (More on that in a bit)

Manchester United vs Everton (FA Cup 3rd Round) FYIs

Kickoff: Fri Jan 6, 8pm, Old Trafford

Team News for Both Sides: go here

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Series History: Man United wins 91, Draws 47, Everton wins 71

Odds: United win 11/25, Draw 16/5, Everton win 6/1

Let’s take a look at what kind of team Erik ten Hag might select as he looks to end the world’s oldest domestic competition started off on the right foot.

It’ll be very beneficial to have Luke Shaw back where he belongs and the first choice central defender pairing back in place.

Man United Starting XI Prediction vs Everton (FA Cup 3rd Round)

De Gea; Dalot, Varane, L Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Prediction: United 3, Everton 0

Red Devils have been battering lower table, relegation candidates sides lately, so look for them to keep that up here at home versus Everton.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories