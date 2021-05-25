Villarreal vs Manchester United (UEL Final): Key Players to Watch

Villarreal and Manchester United will touch down in Gdansk for the Europa League final on Wednesday. Both teams have done extremely well to get here but it is time to look at the key players who will play a key role in the final.
United have had a good season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, finishing second in the Premier League. The Spanish side were unable to qualify for next season’s Europa League but managed to make it to seventh which gives them a spot in the Conference League. As these teams face off, there are two players who have the ability to influence the outcome of the game. Let’s focus on a pair of them.
Villarreal – Gerard Moreno
The striker has had an unbelievable season that earned him a callup to the Spain national team for Euro 2020. At club level, the 29-year-old has scored 29 goals in all competitions so far and will be tasked with adding to that in the final.
What makes Moreno such a threat is his movement in and around the opposition defence. Though he starts centrally, the forward can drift wide to draw his marker out and it can result in more space for his partner, which is usually Paco Alcacer.
United will have to be careful of the Spaniard’s runs off the ball as that is quite dangerous. If Moreno starts getting involved often, the momentum of the match will shift towards Unai Emery’s men.
Manchester United – Edinson Cavani
The Uruguayan is not the first name that would come to mind when you think of the Red Devils. But over the last few months, the striker has become an indispensable part of the team.
A star supporting cast around Cavani has brought the best out of the former PSG man. His aerial ability, coupled with his link-up play make him a real threat for any defence to handle. The Yellow Submarines will have to deal with crosses from both wings as the forward can make them pay if left unattended.
Players like Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford might get more attention from the defenders, but it is the striker who can cause the most damage.
This final is going to be decided by fine margins that will depend on how clinical each team is, in front of goal. Villarreal would want to get the ball to Moreno and United will try to get Cavani on the end of their attacks. Whoever wins this battle will be lifting the trophy.
