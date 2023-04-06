Man United vs Everton Team News: Eriksen, Shaw, Calvert-Lewin

“No rest for the wicked,” as the cliche goes, as Manchester United faces a very quick turnaround to the next league fixture.

This time the opponent is Everton, who United have really had no issues with lately. In fact, they even knocked the Toffees out of the FA Cup competition, in the third round, earlier this season. Let’s preview this puppy.

Manchester United vs Everton FYIs

Kickoff: Sat Apr 8, 1230 pm, Old Trafford

United Starting XI Prediction: go here

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Man United 64%, Draw 21%, Everton 15%

PL Form, Standing: United 53 pts, 4th, WLDLW Everton 27 pts, 16th, DDWDL

Team News for Both Sides

Midfield maestro Christian Eriksen (ankle) is moving closer towards a return, and could feature for the first time since January here. The Dane is in contention to make the squad. Newly minted man Luke Shaw is a doubt here due to a thigh issue. The left back recently signed a four year extension.

Also, Donny van de Beek (knee), Casemiro (suspension), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle) and Tom Heaton (ankle) all remain out as long term injury absentees.

Mason Greenwood is of course suspended indefinitely, due to a very complicated situation – more on that here.

Flipping over to the Toffees, they have two long-term injury absentees- Andros Townsend (knee) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh). Finally, Abdoulaye Doucoure will miss out due to a suspension.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories