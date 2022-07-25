The Sports Bank

Man United Fans Frustrated by Delays on Eriksen, Martinez Unveilings

Manchester United formally announced the acquisitions of midfielder Christian Eriksen and defender Lisandro Martinez well over a week ago. We still haven’t seen any photos of either player in training with United, or wearing a United shirt. The only photos you’ll find of Eriksen and Martinez in a United uniform are on social media, and created via PhotoShop (or a similar app).

Considering how the club announced the Eriksen arrival on July 15, and Martinez on July 16, and here we are on July 25, this situation is extremely frustrating and confusing to the club’s fans. These feelings are being expressed all over the place on social media.

Martinez, an Argentinian international, moved over from Ajax on an official fee of £55m (€57m including solidarity payments) plus €10m add-ons. Eriksen signed as a free agent after having spent the previous season at Brentford. Reports of his move to United were prevalent well over a week before United made their formal acquisition announcement.

Here are some of the more colorful and interesting Tweets on United fan Twitter, expressing this sentiment.

And now you have to look ahead, as the season approaches and there is still a lot of transfer business to be done. What about the Frenkie de Jong mess?

Maybe this is the reason for the delay on the Martinez and Eriksen holding their new red shirts and holding a pen over contracts photos? Perhaps it’s all part of a major master plan, with this as the result?

Still seems like a long shot that they got De Jong though.

