Ahead of Sunday’s league match against Southampton, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag provided some fitness updates on midfielder Christian Eriksen and forward Anthony Martial.

Ten Hag believes Eriksen will play again this season, but didn’t provide a time table for his return. The great Dane was initially ruled out until somewhere around late April to early May, which had many speculating that he might not even return at all this season.

Manchester United vs Southampton FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sun, March 12, 3pm,Old Trafford

United Starting XI Prediction: go here

Team news for both sides: go here

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Table Position: United 3rd, 49 pts Southampton 19th, 21 pts

Form Guide: United LWWDW Southampton WLWLL

Ten Hag is confident, however that will not be the case.

“I think he will play [this season], yeah, definitely,” the Dutchman said at his presser today.

“But I can’t tell now an expectation [of when]. I think his progress in the rehab is OK, is going according to plan, so we will definitely see him but not before the international break.”

Regarding Martial, who has indeed had a very injury-riddled 2022023 campaign, Ten Hag said the Frenchman is back training with the rest of the group and might actually feature before the international break commences.

“I think all the time we had a good plan and it worked until now not always good,” the first year United manager said.

“He is on his way back, he’s back in training but we will be cautious.”

In addition to the clash with Saints n Sunday, United have two more matches before the international break ensues, Thursday, with the Europa League round of 16 second leg against Real Betis, and then next weekend’s FA Cup semifinal clash against Fulham.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories